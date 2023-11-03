Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.58.

Shares of HUN opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 13.9% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 6.4% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 73,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after acquiring an additional 152,667 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 523,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

