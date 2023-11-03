Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.31

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.31 and last traded at $108.67, with a volume of 14198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.21.

In related news, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $25,420.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,862. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $208,215.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,567.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $25,420.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,551 shares of company stock valued at $858,448. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.