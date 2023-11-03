i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU) Trading Up 5.1%

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.87. 72,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 599,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$534.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.72.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$15.19 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 239.35% and a negative return on equity of 25.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that i-80 Gold Corp. will post 0.0264607 EPS for the current year.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.