IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 6.1 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $419.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $354.81 and a 52 week high of $564.73.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

