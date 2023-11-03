IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $429.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $447.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.77. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $357.57 and a one year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.71.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

