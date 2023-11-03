IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $551.71.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $429.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.47 and a 200-day moving average of $478.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $357.57 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,489,372,000 after acquiring an additional 156,122,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,699,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,376,000 after acquiring an additional 196,360 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,303 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after acquiring an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

