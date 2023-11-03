IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) PT Lowered to $460.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $558.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $419.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.47 and a 200-day moving average of $478.77. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $354.81 and a one year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

