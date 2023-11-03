IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 223,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 455,581 shares.The stock last traded at $376.63 and had previously closed at $399.47.

The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.47 and its 200-day moving average is $478.77.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

