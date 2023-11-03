Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $160.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.06. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.63.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

