Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DG stock opened at $117.45 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $260.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.