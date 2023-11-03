Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Progressive by 1.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after purchasing an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after buying an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.05. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $1,565,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,812,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $1,565,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,812,763.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock worth $9,594,007. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

