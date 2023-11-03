Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.28% of Verra Mobility worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.08 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $723,109.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

