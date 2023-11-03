Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 93,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 81,890 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 29.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 527.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 207,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LESL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,271.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,271.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leslie’s Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $610.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leslie’s

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.