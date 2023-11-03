Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,259 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.11.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $558.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.72. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $574.40.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

