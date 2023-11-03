Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.40.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock worth $1,610,644 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

