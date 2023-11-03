Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 27,586 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

