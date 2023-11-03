Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 8,692 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Toro were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

