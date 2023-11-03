Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,738 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,543,000 after buying an additional 3,909,037 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

