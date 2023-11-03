Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,315 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average is $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

