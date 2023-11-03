Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,894 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,356 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.05.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $318.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.98 and its 200 day moving average is $278.05. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,923. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

