Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 992 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,242 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in HP were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,596,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $41,040,895.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,922,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,698,304.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

