Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Incyte’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.82.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $53.97 on Friday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.