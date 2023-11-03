Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Insider Purchases $24,294.40 in Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) insider Lee C. Powlus acquired 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.45 per share, for a total transaction of $24,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $52.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INDB. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,882,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,443,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

