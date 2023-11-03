Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Cfra

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cfra from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.45.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.