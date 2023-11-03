Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
