Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 130,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.