Insider Buying: Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Director Acquires $98,221.95 in Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 11,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $98,221.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,459.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $228.40 million, a P/E ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Luxfer by 106.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 50.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

