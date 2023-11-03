Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Chairman Sells $17,915.40 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Chairman David W. Pijor sold 1,614 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $17,915.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 458,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,089,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FVCBankcorp Stock Up 1.5 %

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.23. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on FVCBankcorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 445.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

