Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Sells $21,421.31 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $21,421.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,213,606.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $247,166.38.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after buying an additional 4,769,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after buying an additional 2,096,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

