Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTLA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.22.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 854.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.