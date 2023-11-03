Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.95

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 196592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.30 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 8.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $232.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.11 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 1.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 23.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

