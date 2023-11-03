Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,480,000 after buying an additional 2,918,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $97,717,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after purchasing an additional 674,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $41,504,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,294,420 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 337,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,764. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.10.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.