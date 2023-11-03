International Paper (NYSE:IP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

IP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut International Paper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.89.

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

