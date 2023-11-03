International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

