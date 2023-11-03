International Paper (NYSE:IP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.89.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Report on International Paper
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper
International Paper Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of International Paper stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.05.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Paper Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.
International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Paper
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.