International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

