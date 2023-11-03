International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
