Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac in the third quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intevac in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 5,427.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 391,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 283,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 595,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 72,845 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

