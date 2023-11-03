Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after acquiring an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

Intuit Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $500.35 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $523.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

