Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

