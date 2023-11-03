Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,163 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 201.2% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.