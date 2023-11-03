Invesco Solar ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 9,484 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 127% compared to the typical volume of 4,177 call options.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

TAN traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 391,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $84.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

