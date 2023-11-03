iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,548,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,491,919 shares.The stock last traded at $100.29 and had previously closed at $100.70.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

