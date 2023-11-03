iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 200,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $97.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

