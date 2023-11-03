iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $883,000. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

TLH traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $98.64. 285,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.