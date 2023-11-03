iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $88.49. 23,561,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,508,590. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.286 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.