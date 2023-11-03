iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.70. The stock had a trading volume of 908,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,302. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.96. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

