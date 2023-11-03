iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.59. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

