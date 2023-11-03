iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Lessened by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,540,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,448 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.17% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $171,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,479,698 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.