iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,187 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.41. 1,410,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,636,697. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

