iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Decreased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,506 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

XT stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

