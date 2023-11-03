iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.32 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

