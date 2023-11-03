iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Boosted by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Bfsg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $10,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.82. 1,125,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,213,846. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

